Well, it finally happened. President Donald Trump launched the war against Iran that Republicans long warned would only happen if Kamala Harris were elected president.

Now, as Iranian residents and U.S. soldiers are needlessly killed, Americans in the Middle East have found themselves stranded, with no sign of help from the government.

So while we watch the Trump administration senselessly attack countries left and right, let’s take a look at some cartoons highlighting the atrocities. Feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Cartoon: Pedophile warmonger, by Clay Jones

Originally published March 2.

Cartoon: Bombing, by Nick Anderson

Originally published March 3.

Cartoon: Deadly distractions, by Pedro Molina

Originally published March 3.

Cartoon: The big dumb war cycle, by Jen Sorensen

Originally published March 4.

Cartoon: Bomb bomb Iran, by Clay Jones

Originally published March 4.

Cartoon: The actual regime Trump wants changed, by Tim Campbell

Originally published March 4.

Cartoon: Epic fury indeed, by Clay Bennett

Originally published March 4.

Cartoon: Plan? What plan?, by David Horsey

Originally published March 5.

Cartoon: Who wants it?, by Pedro Molina

Originally published March 5.

Cartoon: They’re genetic, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published March 5.

Cartoon: America, er … last?, by Pedro Molina

Originally published March 6.

Cartoon: Dumb war weapons, by Brian McFadden

Originally published March 6.

Related | The ‘peace’ president can’t stop starting wars