Seven American service members are dead, dozens of Iranian children were murdered by a U.S. missile strike, oil is raining from the skies to poison the air for thousands of people living in Iran following an Israeli missile strike, and oil and gas prices worldwide are surging as the war has led to the blockade of a critical waterway used to transport oil.

But hey, at least we have a new Iranian leader who is in some ways worse than the murderous oppressor whom the United States killed a little over a week ago!

Indeed, Iran announced on Sunday that it replaced Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with his son Mojtaba Khamenei. The 56-year-old religious cleric lost his mother, wife, and a son, as well as his father, to U.S. strikes.

Given his relative youth, Iran’s new supreme leader could have many years left to rein over the nation with an iron fist. That means we spent billions, lost American lives, and potentially decimated the global economy only to put in someone who may in fact be more extreme than the previous guy who brutally oppressed both dissenters and women.

Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's slain supreme leader, who has been named as the Islamic Republic's next ruler, is shown in this image from Iran state TV.

Axios reported that "Mojtaba is expected to be more hardline than his father, and his ascent means the Iranian regime may get more repressive."

Apparently, regime change in Iran isn't as easy for President Donald Trump as firing people in an episode of "The Apprentice."

Of course, that was obvious if you weren't a half-witted reality TV host who is surrounded by both stupid and evil aides who are egging on your thirst for world domination.

But it was apparently not obvious for Trump, who reportedly thought war with Iran would be easy, consisting of brief strikes to take out the old regime and then an acquiescence from the remaining government figures to choose a new leader more acceptable to Trump—similar to what transpired in Trump's Venezuela invasion.

"Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela," Trump told Axios on March 5, days before the very “lightweight” Trump spoke of was appointed without Trump’s input.

Ultimately, instead of rolling over as Trump thought Iran would do, it fought back. The country's military launched drone strikes that are dangerous, expensive to thwart, and could expand the war into other Middle Eastern countries. World War III, anyone?

Iran also choked off the Strait of Hormuz—a critical waterway that oil-rich Middle Eastern nations use to transport the commodity around the world. It's led oil prices to surge and in turn caused gas prices to skyrocket, leading Americans to pay much more to fill up their tanks.

“In just a week, consumers have seen gasoline prices surge at one of the fastest rates in years after oil prices spiked following U.S. strikes on Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, wrote in a post on X. “With additional attacks across the Middle East over the weekend pushing oil above $100 per barrel for the first time in years, fuel markets are now rapidly recalibrating to the risk of prolonged disruption to global supply flows. As a result, gasoline prices in many states could climb another 20 to 50 cents per gallon this week, with price-cycling markets potentially seeing increases as early as today."

This is the opposite of what Americans wanted when they wrongly voted Trump back into office in 2024 under his promise to lower prices and bring peace. So much for that!

It's no wonder that the war—or “short-term experience,” as one House Republican leader ridiculously called it—is so unpopular. Majorities of Americans disapprove of the conflict, with even Trump's own MAGA base angry about their Dear Leader’s decision to launch another Middle East conflict.

x Tom Emmer still won't call Trump's war a war, but instead says "this is a short-term experience" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-09T12:24:34.439Z

The unpopular war threatens to sink the GOP in the November midterms, with voter backlash possibly costing Republicans their majorities in the House and Senate.

Even worse for Republicans—who are spineless cowards refusing to use their power to rein Trump in—is that Trump is dismissing Americans' fears of rising gas prices that will almost certainly lead to another spike in inflation.

"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday. "ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!"

Hear that, voters? Trump says if you think it's bad that you are paying more at the pump you're a fool.

Please use that message in the midterms, Republicans. It’ll go great for you.