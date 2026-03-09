Republican Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota showed up on CNBC Monday to reinforce the spin that President Donald Trump’s Iran war debacle will be not only worthwhile—but brief!

“I believe it is already being extremely successful, and I believe it'll be over in short order,” Emmer told conservative host Joe Kernen, who noted that the Republican Party’s claims of tackling “affordability” is a teeny tiny bit at odds with sending oil prices into the stratosphere.

“As the president has said, this is a short-term experience,” Emmer responded. “Yes, there are going to be some temporary effects on our domestic economy, but as soon as this is taken care of, those prices will tumble and people will recognize that this was a short-term cost to pay for a major long-term gain in the terms of peace and security.”

Emmer’s repeated insistence on using “short” as a descriptor is also at odds with the White House’s own statement that Trump is open to putting American troops on the ground in Iran.

Unable to call Trump’s war in the middle east a “war,” the GOP has settled into a familiar tactic: claiming historic success, kicking the proverbial can down the road, and promising results are just around the corner.