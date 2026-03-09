A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's war spikes gas prices—and gets Iran a worse leader

Apparently, regime change in Iran isn't as easy for Trump as firing people on "The Apprentice."

A draft for Trump's Iran war? White House says it's 'on the table.'

Nothing like possibly being drafted by a serial draft dodger!

Former DOGE bro is now running the Pentagon's AI. What could go wrong?

It’s the perfect blend of evil and foolish.

Why Trump broke his promise to mess with Texas

If there’s one thing he’s good at, it’s going back on his word.

GOP lawmaker says Trump’s Iran war is just a ‘short-term experience’

See? Nothing to worry about!

Cartoon: Big, beautiful war

It’s like a kid in a candy shop—if the kid were a fascist and the candy shop killed thousands.

No one is illegal—except for Kari Lake

Finally, something to celebrate.

Trump’s plan to turn DC into Mar-a-Lago 2.0 hits a snag

His gold-plated dreams have been put on pause.

