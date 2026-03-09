The crew over at “Fox & Friends” is twisting itself into a propaganda pretzel trying to spin President Donald Trump’s Iran war, with hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones unabashedly sharing their bizarre thoughts Monday.

“I understand that the Democrats have their own political spin on this, but I think they should be careful about some of the talking points that they are releasing,” Jones said, criticizing people for discussing skyrocketing oil prices. “That is exactly what Iran wants to happen.”

Kilmeade then chastised oil-tanker captains for refusing to sail through a potential war zone in the Strait of Hormuz.

“If you want to diminish the Iranian threat, if you want to make sure that this ends up with complete Iran capitulation, sow some guts and go through that strait and do it,” he said.

Iran’s military has vowed to target the strait as long as the war continues. Meanwhile, Trump claimed that the U.S. Navy can successfully protect shipping vessels—something that experts have denied.