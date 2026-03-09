New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed Monday the violence that broke out over the weekend between Islamophobic protesters and counterprotesters outside his official residence.

“Anti-Muslim bigotry is nothing new to me, nor is it anything new for the 1 million or so Muslim New Yorkers who know this city as our home,” Mamdani said, referring to the poorly attended anti-Islam rally, billed as “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City.”

“While I found this protest appalling, I will not waver in my belief that it should be allowed to happen,” Mamdani continued. “Ours is a free society where the right to peaceful protest is sacred. It does not belong only to those we agree with—it belongs to everyone.”

He went on to praise law enforcement for their response.

“They faced a chaotic situation that very quickly could have become far more dangerous,” Mamdani said. “That is courage. That is selflessness. And I'm deeply grateful … to every member of the NYPD who works every single day to keep New Yorkers safe.”

The protests outside of Gracie Mansion were led by pardoned white supremacist and Jan. 6 insurrectionist Jake Lang, who has spent his time out of jail as a right-wing provocateur, often cosplaying as a member of the military.