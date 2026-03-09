The scandal surrounding the recently fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's lavish spending could have broader negative consequences for the GOP—potentially even costing it a winnable House seat in Ohio.

Among the ridiculous and wasteful multimillion-dollar purchases was a fleet of 25 of brand new trucks and SUVs for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, which cost a whopping $2.25 million.

The new vehicles—which the Department of Homeland Security’s official X account bragged about in a cringeworthy video last August—are emblazoned with ICE's logo and President Donald Trump's name in gold lettering.

But according to the Washington Examiner, ICE isn’t even using the fleet because the corrupt agents prefer to use unmarked vehicles to carry out their arrests. So now the agency has a bunch of tricked-out deportation mobiles to serve solely as more propaganda for Trump's unpopular deportation agenda.

Former ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan is now in the running to become the Republican congressional candidate in Ohio’s 9th District.

But here's where the House angle comes in: According to the Examiner, the person who authorized the wasteful purchase was none other than former ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan.

Sheahan, a 29-year-old former aide to Noem when she served as governor of South Dakota, left her job in January to run for Congress in Ohio's 9th District—a gerrymandered district that Trump carried by nearly 7 points in 2024 that’s currently represented by Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

Of course, Sheahan played up her short stint at ICE in her campaign announcement video

“In less than one year at ICE, I’ve stopped more illegal immigration than Marcy Kaptur has in her 43 years in Washington,” Sheahan claimed in the video.

Conspicuously missing is the fact that she also wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on some of the ridiculous toys that DHS has acquired.

"Those familiar with the plan said ICE’s career leaders would not have signed off on the purchase had they been consulted beforehand, because it went against protocol to drive identifiable vehicles in public," the Examiner reported.

It’s not even the only wasteful spending scandal in which Sheahan was involved at DHS. She also oversaw a no-bid process in which Noem handpicked contractors to run a $100 million ICE recruitment ad campaign, according to NBC News.

From the NBC report:

In August, then-ICE deputy chief of staff Madison Sheahan threatened the job of an ICE employee for suggesting that the agency consider other contractors, according to internal communications. Sheahan said the contract award was “a decision made by the secretary,” according to internal communications. Sheahan then called the employee to her office where he was yelled at for overriding Noem by suggesting the contract go to a company that was offering to do the work for a cheaper price, said an administration official who heard the conversation. The employee then acquiesced and agreed to award the contracts to the companies Noem chose, the three administration officials said.

Not great!

But Sheahan faces a crowded primary for the chance to take on Kaptur in the Toledo-based seat. Also running is former Ohio state Rep. Derek Merrin, who lost to Kaptur by less than a point in 2024, as well as current state Rep. Josh Williams.

Williams is using Sheahan's ties to Noem to try to defeat her in a primary, writing on X that "Madison Sheahan is plagued with scandal" and that he is "the only candidate in this primary who Marcy Kaptur has nightmares about facing in November."

Consequently, Democrats are also mocking Sheahan after the Examiner’s report.

“The NRCC is not sending their best in #OH09,” House Majority PAC, a super PAC that seeks to elect Democrats to the House, wrote on X alongside a photo of Sheahan with the text “waste, fraud, abuse” over it.

A screenshot of House Majority PAC’s post on X.

Indeed, if Sheahan becomes the GOP nominee, Kaptur would almost surely use the scandal in her reelection campaign, which Ohio Republicans made more difficult last year when they redrew their congressional map to benefit their party.

But Kaptur has survived difficult reelections before.

Aside from defeating Merrin in 2024, she also defeated MAGA weirdo J.R. Majewski by 13 points in 2022 after he was exposed as a liar who claimed to have served in combat in Afghanistan when he never did.

Ultimately, Ohio's 9th District is one of just 14 Democratic-held districts that Trump carried in 2024. Republicans will need to win seats like this to blunt losses elsewhere in the midterms, which are shaping up to be ugly for the GOP.

But if Sheahan is the nominee, that could make the feat considerably harder. And never bet against Republican primary voters choosing the worst possible nominees.