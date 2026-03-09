President Donald Trump’s sons have been stuffing their pockets thanks to the drone industry as their daddy clears the way for his boys to profit.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported on Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump’s latest venture with drone company Powerus.

Now, the whos and whats get pretty incestuous, so bear with me. Unusual Machines, which counts Don Jr. as a board member and shareholder, is an investor in Powerus. Trump family investment vehicle American Ventures is also invested in the deal. And Trump-affiliated investment bank Dominari Securities,which has helped the family make bank off cryptocurrency, is reportedly involved in the deal as well.

Powerus isn’t a random outlier that just emerged in the drone manufacturing scene. The company, which is working to acquire Ukrainian drone technology, is also a previous customer of Unusual Machines. Don Jr. became an investor and adviser in late 2025, before the company landed its own Pentagon contract.

With all of that out of the way, Powerus is also conveniently located in West Palm Beach, Florida, which is a Trump family hub.

But the drone market wouldn’t be so lucrative if the president hadn’t banned Chinese drones from the U.S. market in the first place. With that competition out of the way, business dealings have been more active than ever.

In February, Eric invested in a merger between Israeli drone maker XTEND and a Florida construction company, aimed at taking the company public.

XTEND’s AI system, according to reporting by Reuters, is already being used by the Pentagon.

All of these business deals can start to blend together at a certain point. After all, Trump’s children have already grifted what they could from their father’s deregulation of cryptocurrency.

From drones to crypto to book deals and real estate ventures, the Trump family is ensuring that their wealth will only continue to grow while their daddy is in the White House—and even once he vacates it.

