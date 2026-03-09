Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum appeared on Fox News Monday to spread more misinformation about the history of U.S. oil supply and the price volatility tied to President Donald Trump’s Iran war.

“Americans should know that we are completely well supplied in America,” he said after lying about the Biden administration’s 2022 decision to authorize emergency sales of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“We are absolutely not dependent on oil coming out of the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East. We've never been more energy independent and energy secure than right now,” he added.

In 2022, former President Joe Biden authorized the release of 180 million barrels of oil to stabilize markets in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He then bought back 200 million barrels at a lower cost before leaving office.

Under Biden, the United States enjoyed record highs in energy production and independence—for which Trump has repeatedly taken credit.

One of Trump’s numerous broken campaign promises was to fill the SPR “right to the top.” A year into his second term, it has only risen by about 5%.

If I had a nickel for every time a Republican claimed that Trump’s geopolitical turmoil would be short-lived, I could afford a whole hell of a lot of oil—even at these prices.