Inflation rose nearly one full percentage point in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday, a jump that is entirely thanks to skyrocketing gas and other fuel prices created by the war President Donald Trump started in Iran.

The 0.9% jump was the biggest monthly increase since June 2022, when pandemic shortages and the war Russia launched in Ukraine led to a major spike in costs.

Ultimately, inflation now stands at 3.3%, far higher than the Federal Reserve Bank's 2% target and high enough to wipe out any corresponding wage increase American workers received. That means that thanks to Trump’s war-fueled price spikes, Americans’ weekly earnings went down in March.

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The spike in inflation is almost entirely due to rising energy costs, with gasoline up nearly 19% and fuel oil used to heat homes up a staggering 44.2%.

Those increases are solely due to Trump's war in Iran, which has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz that serves as the transport route for nearly one quarter of the global oil supply. The supply shocks without corresponding demand dips has led to soaring oil prices, which saw the largest one-month increase since 1967 when yet another war in the Middle East led to an oil embargo.

While March’s inflation was due to oil increases, experts say that the oil price spikes will soon trickle down into other areas of the economy, likely leading to even more inflation in the coming months.

“Obviously soaring gas prices were a key part of the inflation story in March. But those higher shipping and transit costs will start to filter through to Core Inflation as well in April and May,” Heather Long, chief economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union, wrote in a post on X.

For example, almost all of the major shipping companies have implemented fuel surcharges, which retailers will begin to pass down to customers.

Airlines have also increased baggage fees and flight prices amid surging jet fuel costs.

Worse still is that a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is also impacting other important commodities that pass through the shipping channel, including fertilizer, plastics (which are made with petrochemicals), and helium which is used in the manufacturing of semiconductors.

Spiking fertilizer costs may soon cause farmers to raise their food prices. A helium shortage will impact the price of semiconductors, which are used in everything from consumer electronics to automobiles to the AI industry. And a surge in the price of plastics will cause prices to rise in everything from food packaging to medical supplies to electronics, just to name a few, which will cause inflation to rise in large chunks of the economy.

It's no wonder Trump's approval rating is in the toilet.

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Trump was elected to lower prices. But his tariffs and now the quagmire he mired the United States in in Iran is doing the exact opposite.

It’s no wonder Trump—who just a few months ago ludicrously declared that he “solved” inflation—is desperate for an off-ramp for the war he never should have started in the first place.

If Trump can’t get out of this mess, the world will sink into a devastating recession, and the GOP he leads will face an extinction-level midterm election.