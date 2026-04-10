It's Friday, and we're marking the end of beta week. The beta site will come down early next week, probably on Monday. As a reminder, Daily Kos as a whole will be down on Tuesday, April 14, while we migrate the comments and diaries that have been posted since the last migration on April 6, and do any final checks. The new site will come up on Wednesday, April 15.



Even when we have fully switched over, the new site isn't going to be "done" -- we have at least a month's worth of fast-follow fixes and improvements that will be made (that we know of right now; I'm sure there will be more). So if you don't see something working correctly, or there's something missing that you really need, feel free to keep letting us know.

What a week, right? I can't thank everyone enough who helped with beta testing and QA. I want to call out a few folks in particular who found bugs that were fixed this week and as a result will show up correctly on the live site:

brillig found a bug where scheduled stories were not showing up in the user's profile, so it was impossible to find them again

Rob in Vermont found a number of things, but in particular one bug where he had to scroll horizontally on his phone to see the whole site menu

kiwi2 found a bug where the story editor was complaining about "post meta" when they tried to save a photo

A number of people indicated that the Recommend Story button didn't show who recommended the story, and then only showed avatars and not names. I think we got that right now?

A number of people, including RandomNeuron, Ralph Kramden, and freebird, sent examples of the solid rectangle image upload failure with sizes and the browser they were using, to help us troubleshoot that problem

A number of people, including belinda ridgewood, noted that there was no button to save your cover photo on your profile. There still isn't, but uploading the photo automatically saves it now (it is a known issue that if the cover photo isn't exactly the right size, the part of the photo that is visible when you're uploading the picture isn't the part of the photo that shows up on your profile, we will fix that later)

A number of people said that the font size in comments was too small. We have bumped that up on the live site.

A number of people said that they miss the old home page: voila! (it is not sticky yet, don't come for me about that yet please!)

A number of people pointed out that comments don't show up if you are using enhanced internet security (including ad blockers and Firefox high-security mode). We can't fix that, but we are adding a message so that if that happens to you, you at least know what's going on.

And my very favorite bug of all: GrumpyOldGeek figured out a way to get into the staff-only back-end of WordPress. We plugged the easy way to do that, but I'm sure if you're tech savvy enough, you can still do it ;-) I had to go get another cup of coffee after he reported that one!

I want to send special thanks to our Community Advisory Panel members, especially brillig, belinda ridgewood, angela marx, Denise Oliver Velez and Tara the Antisocial Social Worker, who sat in on meetings with vendors, went to demos, gave early feedback, have helped debug issues, and just in general have put in a ton of time making sure this transition would go as well as possible. It was kos's idea to convene this panel, and now I can't imagine having tried to do this without their help.

Finally, thank you to our community staff (especially minos and peregrine kate), our technical staff (especially iterology), our infrastructure partner, WPVIP, and our agency partner, XWP -- I will not call individuals from XWP out by name for their privacy, but I think they know who they are.

This is not the end, it's the beginning.