President Donald Trump has turned on his biggest supporters in the world of right wing media, calling them out for being attention-obsessed hucksters who promote falsehoods and disinformation.

But Trump was perfectly happy with this collection of dishonest propagandists when they were in alignment with his cause.

Right-wing media figures have publicly dissented from Trump over the Iran war, which runs counter to the narrative that he and his cohorts pushed for years in opposition to “forever war.” And as they have on so many issues, Trump clearly expected silence and acquiescence.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

But instead, figures like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said that the war was a bad idea, perhaps understanding that their audiences have been willing to swallow a lot of flip-flops from Trump, but this one was too brazen to cover up.

That was too much for Trump.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!” he wrote on Truth Social Thursday.

Trump added, “They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some ‘free’ and cheap publicity.”

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He called Carlson a “broken man” after he was fired from Fox News, and he said that Owens is “crazy” and mocked her conspiracy theory that France’s first lady Brigitte Macron is transgender.

Trump also criticized Jones for slandering the survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, highlighting the resulting lawsuits that have bankrupted his company.

In a departure from his usual habit of lying about everything, what Trump said about these figures is true.

But he’s only admitting to what has been on the public record for more than a decade because these figures have distanced themselves from his disastrous was in Iran. His attempt to claim that a ceasefire, with terms that have elevated the strength of the Iranian leadership, have fallen flat with all but the most dedicated MAGA supporters.

Right-wing political commentator Candace Owens

The right-wing media voices that Trump has lashed out against were his most loyal foot soldiers, more so than even congressional Republicans. For instance, Jones has spent years arguing that the United States was under demonic attack from the left and that Trump was empowered by God to save the country.

Since he started running for office in 2015, Trump happily promoted Jones’ brand of conspiracy thinking, palled around with Owens’ demagoguery, and laughed along with Carlson’s racist rants.

Right-wing media has always been focused on deceiving their audiences while earning millions based on inciting fear. Trump happily went along with that because he realized he saw an opportunity to attain political power.

But now public dissatisfaction with Trump has reached a boiling point, and the media figures have finally voiced what has been obviously broken about Trump’s presidency.

So now Trump is admitting what the rest of us knew all along: These media personalities are nothing more than attention-seeking “nut jobs.”