Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took CNBC’s Joe Kernen to pieces when the MAGA-apologist tried to defend President Donald Trump’s dumpster fire of an economy.

Buttigieg presented the inflationary numbers since Trump came back into office, adding, “There's no obvious way out now,” when Kernen tried deflecting by asking if the Afghanistan veteran wanted the U.S. to “just pull out” of Iran.

Kernen's attempts to downplay Trump’s high inflation numbers were so tortured that co-host Andrew Sorkin felt compelled to step in and remind him that “the math is the math.”

“His central campaign promise was he was going to take inflation and drive it down, and instead he took inflation up,” Buttigieg explained. “It was three when he got here, and now it's more. It could not be simpler than that.”

Kernen then pivoted to the old “blame it on Joe Biden and the Democrats” play, with Buttigieg reminding the audience that Biden inherited Trump’s mismanagement of a global pandemic before pressing Kernen.

“It's 2026—they're in charge. You guys are in charge,” he said. “What are you going to do differently to make the prices actually go down like you promised a year ago?”

“Number one, we've got to get through this war,” Kernen responded.

“We didn't have to be fighting this war,” Buttigieg shot back. “What are we doing?”

Kernen offered up a weak defense that Trump’s disastrous war in the Middle East is “a matter of opinion.”

“It's a matter of opinion that I share with most Americans and a large number of Republicans and a whole bunch of MAGA people who bought into this president because they actually believed when he said he wouldn’t get us into war,” Buttigieg replied.

Buttigieg’s talent for simply articulating the facts is like kryptonite to conservatives.