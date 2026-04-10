Inflation in March saw the biggest month-over-month spike in three years, all thanks to President Donald Trump's boondoggle of a war in Iran that led to the largest single-month increase in gas prices since the 1967 oil embargo.

But rather than acknowledge that Americans are being squeezed by higher prices, Republicans actually celebrated—yes, celebrated—the inflation report.

"Core inflation just came in LOWER than expected for the month of March!" the Republican National Committee wrote in a post on X.

Related | Inflation surges as Iran war spirals

The RNC continued, "President Trump continues defying the 'experts' and beating expectations," ending the absurd spin with an emoji of money floating away and an American flag.

Indeed, core inflation—which doesn't include volatile energy and food prices—was 2.6% in March, a 0.2% increase from February.

But that does not negate the fact that Americans last month paid 21.2% more for gasoline, and 30.7% more for fuel oil that helps heat homes—totals that helped spike overall inflation to 3.3% in March.

Ray Ruda fills his van with fuel at a gas station on March 25 in Brentwood, Tennessee.

That 3.3% inflation meant that Americans' weekly pay actually saw a net loss last month, as the spike in gas prices outstripped a nominal rise in wages.

It's why polls show Americans strongly disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy, and why consumer confidence in March fell to the lowest level ever recorded.

“The reason it feels hard to get ahead right now is because it's hard to get ahead right now,” University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers wrote in a post on X. “Wages are barely keeping up with prices, and prices are just starting to heat up.”

What's more, experts say that the inflation reports will likely get worse in the coming months, as rising fuel costs have downstream effects.

“Core inflation excludes food and energy, it’s too soon for those prices to be impacted by the Iran war, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be. Higher energy prices ultimately effects the cost of making and transporting many things,” Betsey Stevenson, a former member of Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, wrote in a post on X.

For example, shipping companies are already tacking on fuel surcharges to make up for the rising cost of gas—added expenses that businesses are sure to pass down to consumers. Same with airlines, which are raising baggage fees and flight prices to compensate for the spike in jet fuel.

Related | Anxious Republicans worry Trump's Iran mess has already cost them the midterms

After reading the GOP's response to the inflation report, many are probably asking why they would release such a tone-deaf comment.

But it's easy to understand when you realize that Republicans can never admit that Trump is wrong. As far as the MAGSA faithful are concerned, Dear Leader can only be failed, not fail anyone else.

Yet that message is unlikely to be a winning one in a midterm election that will be based on affordability.

It's no wonder Republicans are privately fretting that the war in Iran will lead to bruising midterm losses.