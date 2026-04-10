National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett dragged himself to Fox Business Friday to try to polish the turd that is last month’s dismal inflation report.

Hassett rambled, slicing off percentage points here and there to make the recent surge in inflation sound more palatable.

“A fine performance, if I may say,” host Stuart Varney replied. “3.3% inflation and you smiled all the way through, as you usually do.”

It’s hard to tell if that was a compliment.

Since the beginning of last year, Hassett’s job has been to smile and tell Americans, who are struggling with rising costs on everything from health care to food and housing, that everything is great.

And it’s true—if you’re a billionaire.