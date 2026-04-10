In his continuing quest to prop up a dying coal industry, President Donald Trump’s latest move is to make it more toxic—literally.

Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency, which these days is more of an Attack the Environment Agency, is proposing to let coal plants use “alternative groundwater protections standards,” which sounds benign, but actually means that it will be easier for coal companies to dump coal ash, which contains a whole host of contaminants like mercury and arsenic. Fun!

Also, coal companies would be off the hook for cleaning up their toxic mess on their entire properties—only where they dumped the coal ash. Basically, this just makes it easier for coal companies to leave their poisonous sludge in groundwater. And some coal ash dumps would be exempt from any regulation at all under the new rules.

“Money (doesn’t) talk” by Pedro Molina

The EPA’s proposed rule would allow the agency and individual states to determine that their residents can be exposed to higher levels of cobalt, lithium, and lead in their coal-ash-contaminated groundwater. And if coal companies want to make a little extra coin on the side? That toxic coal ash could be used in place of normal non-toxic soil in things like playgrounds and parks.

Enjoy that arsenic, kids!

The EPA also decided that health risks from coal ash have been “overstated” by the agency previously, and since this new rule would result in cost savings for coal companies, which is all that really matters, those health risks don’t matter anyway.

Those health risks actually include links to cancer, heart disease, and brain damage, which seems very not great, but it’s just the price we have to pay for the administration’s commitment to “restoring American energy dominance,” as EPA head Lee Zeldin explained.

Yeah, about that.

While the whole country is in the grip of runaway gas prices thanks to Trump’s war, folks in West Virginia, the very heart of coal country, are also in the grip of insane electricity costs. Such energy dominance!

These days, West Virginia residents face monthly electric bills that can exceed their mortgage payments. So much for Trump’s election promise to cut energy bills in half, claiming that renewable energy was somehow responsible for higher electricity prices.

It’s so great that our entire energy policy is driven by Trump’s inexplicable, unhinged hatred and fear of windmills and wind power, which he claims are “killing our country” and that windmills “destroy the beauty of your fields and your planes and your, and your waterways, and look, look out there.”

Destroys the beauty of … planes? What?

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Meanwhile, back in the real world, electricity costs in February were up 4.8% nationwide compared with the same time last year, while natural gas prices spiked 10.9% higher. But things are far, far worse in West Virginia, where the average household electricity rate is up 73% per kilowatt hour. That translates to monthly bills of up to $750. Oh wait, sorry. Bills were as high as $750/month last September. Now, they’re pushing $900 monthly.

In part, that’s thanks to the state’s Public Service Commission, which has approved a plethora of rate hikes. Not really surprising when you learn that the three-member panel includes a former power company lobbyist and the former head of the state coal association.

Neat how that works.

Coalie, Trump’s new coaling mining mascott

Meanwhile, your tax dollars are going to coal companies to upgrade aging power plants. At the same time, the administration is also forcing companies to keep coal plants open, even when they don’t want to, and even though it costs consumers more to keep them open. It’s a financial giveaway to coal companies at the expense of the health of everyone in coal country.

But hey, at least we have Coalie, that cute lil piece of coal mascot. Too bad he won’t keep West Virginians warm at night when utilities cut off their power because they simply can’t pay the staggering bills. And those bills are a direct result of Trump’s hatred for renewable energy and fixation on fossil fuels. He’s wrecking the environment, and we’re all paying the price.