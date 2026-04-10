If you’re keeping your ear to the ground in Washington, D.C., you might have heard some whispering that Kristi Noem’s new gig already has an expiration date. According to the latest gossip floating around town, the fired former Department of Homeland Security secretary has been noticeably absent from her newly created role, special envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

Then again, state officials told the Daily Mail that she was never meant to hold this job for the long haul anyway.

“This post was intended as a soft landing so it didn’t look like Noem was immediately being fired,” sources told the tabloid.

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“But no one really thinks she should have this job. The State Department was not happy to have her here and the understanding is that she’s not going to be here for much longer.”

Then again, Noem has quite an excuse for playing hookey as of late. Last month, news broke that the former South Dakota governor’s husband, Bryon, has a very expensive “bimbofication” fetish that he has been living in secret for years. Since the cat was thrust out of the bag, more details have emerged about Bryon’s extracurricular activities, including extremely personal details, photos, and money spent.

But Kristi, who has pushed an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda throughout her career, maintained that she and her family were “blindsided” by this revelation.

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It’s unclear if all of this is impacting her new gig or if a quiet exit from the newly made-up role was the plan all along.

However, even her aides are getting the axe. According to the New York Post, three aides brought over from her time at the DHS have been placed on administrative leave, reportedly due to their ties to Corey Lewandowski.

“They didn’t want any people that would be tentacles for Lewandowski,” a source told the Post.

Lewandowski, despite being a contracted worker, was Kristi’s right-hand man throughout her time in the DHS position and was rumored to have more control than originally led on, not to mention the allegations that they were having an affair.

Then again, someone had to take the helm while Kristi cosplayed her way across the nation, and in El Salvador’s prisons, while charging taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars for her fun.