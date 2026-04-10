Big-time Trump apologist Rep. Russell Fry of South Carolina appeared on Fox Business Friday to offer a powerfully convoluted—but telling—excuse for why the GOP-controlled Congress remains unwilling to do its job and rein in the war in Iran.

“Congress, right now, certainly has an obligation in some ways to assist in matters of international importance,” Fry said. “But to micromanage the president with 535 CEOs of the country doesn't make a lot of sense to me—doesn't make a lot of sense to the American people.”

“We don't need Congress, right now, micromanaging a war—or a conflict—that the president is trying to engage in,” he added.

From referring to Congress as “535 CEOs” to catching himself mid-sentence, realizing that the word “war” carries actual weight, Fry’s cowardly dodge encapsulates the GOP’s historic levels of amorality and inaction.

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