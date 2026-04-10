A Republican state senate candidate in Indiana is alleging that the Trump administration tried to entice her to drop out of her race by offering up a job to clear the path for President Donald Trump’s preferred candidate.

Alexandra Wilson said that she was contacted by White House officials in February as part of a pressure campaign to get her to leave the race, a move that would assist Brenda Wilson, the administration’s preferred candidate. Both women are running against state Sen. Greg Goode.

Goode is in Trump’s crosshairs because he is among the Indiana officials who opposed White House efforts to pass a redistricting measure to squeeze out Democrats and favor Republicans. Faced with increasingly likely odds of a midterms wipeout, Republicans have been trying to change the rules to rig election results.

Indiana state Sen. Greg Goode

Wilson told NBC that she was contacted by an array of White House officials. In one call shared with the outlet, White House Political Director Matt Brasseaux said he could personally contact the White House Presidential Personnel Office to get her a job with the administration that would be based in Indiana.

“I’m going to ask the point-blank question here: Is there a pathway to where you would put some thought into another route to making an impact in your community?” he asked.

Brasseaux also texted Wilson and indicated that he had spoken to the office of Indiana Gov. Mike Braun about possibly getting her a job with boards and commissions in the state so she could leave the race.

In another call, Trump’s deputy chief of staff James Blair told Wilson that he had dirt on Wilson’s past, referencing her husband’s past charges for resisting arrest and driving under the influence. He also told her that the race would get “ugly.”

Wilson told NBC that she found Blair’s call “a little threatening” but declined to do as the White House requested.

The behind-the-scenes pressure campaign follows the pattern of Trump’s past underhanded behavior.

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For instance, after it was clear that he lost the 2020 election in Georgia to former President Joe Biden, Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to demand that he find votes to overturn the results.

In another instance, Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an effort to pressure him to find dirt on Trump’s political opponents. Trump’s first impeachment was a direct result of that call, as he misused the presidential office.

Trump’s involvement in local Indiana politics demonstrates his continued use of his presidency to settle personal political scores.

It also highlights the dire straits that Republicans find themselves in as their effort to redraw congressional districts has become a political albatross while Democrats surge toward electoral victory.