Pope Leo XIV, the first U.S.-born pope in history, has proven in his first year in Vatican City that he has no qualms with criticizing the cruel and corrupt megalomaniac who occupies the Oval Office.

The head of the Catholic Church has condemned President Donald Trump and his administration multiple times over the mistreatment of immigrants and the Iran war, in which the United States and Israel have killed thousands of civilians—many of them children—while destabilizing the global economy.

Pope Leo XIV appears at St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church on May 8, 2025.

"God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs," Pope Leo wrote on X Friday morning. "Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples."

And he didn't stop there.

“Absurd and inhuman violence is spreading ferociously through the sacred places of the Christian East, profaned by the blasphemy of war and the brutality of business, with no regard for people’s lives, which are considered at most collateral damage of self-interest. But no gain can be worth the life of the weakest, children, or families. No cause can justify the shedding of innocent blood,” he wrote in another post.

It’s also not the first time that Pope Leo has made biting comments about the war in Iran.

Related | Not even the Pope can tolerate Trump and Vance

In March, he said that political leaders should go to confession for a "serious examination of conscience." And in his Palm Sunday message, he said that God "does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

"Christ, King of Peace, cries out again from his cross: God is love! Have mercy! Lay down your weapons! Remember that you are brothers and sisters!" he added.

On Easter, Pope Leo explicitly slammed Trump, calling his threat to destroy Iran’s “whole civilization” “truly unacceptable.”

“I would like to invite everyone to truly think in their hearts about the many innocent people, so many children, so many elderly, completely innocent, who would also become victims of this escalation of a war that began from the very first days,” he said.

Sounds like even the pope doesn't think Trump is going to Heaven.

Pope Leo’s sharp criticism of Trump’s warmongering came after reports of a tense January meeting between the Vatican and Defense Department.

The Vatican denies reports that the Trump administration threatened the Holy See during the meeting, but Pope Leo has since announced that he won’t be visiting the United States in 2026. Instead, he will travel to an Italian island that serves as a stop for Europe-bound African immigrants.

Pope Leo XIV meets with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican on May 19, 2025.

What’s more, there’s speculation that Pope Leo will meet with former President Barack Obama before he meets with Trump—something that will absolutely crush Trump’s fragile little ego.

"Being president, or even being an ex-president, I can kind of meet everybody. So I've met a lot of folks,” Obama said on a podcast in February. “The person who I have not yet met, and that I'm looking forward to meeting—and I hope I get an opportunity sometime in the future—is the new pope, who is from Chicago and a White Sox fan.”

Meanwhile, the fact that the pope isn’t a fan of this administration has to eat away at Vice President JD Vance, who just wrote a book about his journey converting to Catholicism.

In fact, former Pope Francis overtly criticized Vance and his interpretation of Catholic doctrine in one of his final acts before his death last year.

So far the Trump team doesn't seem to be doing much better with this pope either.