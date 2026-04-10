During the National Action Network Convention in New York City on Friday, civil rights activist Al Sharpton interviewed former Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, directly asking them about their potential 2028 plans.

“Let me say this: I am thinking about it,” Harris said. “I think that the American people have a right to expect that anyone who wants to run for office and be a leader—that it can't be about themselves and what they want for themselves—it's gotta be about the American people.”

Meanwhile, Buttigieg made it clear that he intends to run again in 2028.

“When you ran for president, you met me, and we went up to lunch at Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem,” Sharpton said. “Just so my calendar is clear, should I be reserving a table at Sylvia's? Are you gonna run again?”

“You save me a seat, I'll be there,” Buttigieg replied.

Harris and Buttigieg joined other potential presidential contenders at the convention, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Regardless of who runs, it’ll sure be a hell of a lot better than the madman who’s currently in power.