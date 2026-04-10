A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Barron Trump gets in on the family grift

If there’s one thing the world desperately needs right now, it’s a virgin piña colada soda from a Trump.

The End of Beta Week

There’s still time to hit us with your fixes and comments!

Inflation surges as Iran war spirals

Just because Trump pretends it’s not a problem doesn’t make it true.

The other nuclear option

We’d much prefer this one.

Trump admits his right-wing backers are 'nut jobs'

A broken clock is right twice a day.

‘The math is the math’: Buttigieg schools CNBC host on inflation, Iran

“We didn't have to be fighting this war. What are we doing?”

Trump's costly coal obsession is killing the environment

A $900 electricity bill is no way to live.

Can’t afford food? That won’t stop this Trump crony from smiling.

How we’d love to wipe that smile off Kevin Hassett’s face.

Republicans are celebrating the latest inflation report. Yes, really.

The things Republicans do to avoid painting Trump as wrong …

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