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The current oil blockade of Cuba handed down by President Donald Trump including the machinations of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and right-wing Cuban Americans isn’t new. But many Cuban exiles have been waiting for over half a century for the fall of Castroism and to be able to return home.

Some of you reading are old enough to remember The Bay of Pigs invasion:

The Bay of Pigs Invasion was a failed military operation undertaken by the United States in April 1961, aimed at overthrowing the Cuban government led by Fidel Castro. Following Castro's rise to power in 1959 and the establishment of a socialist regime, many Cubans fled to the U.S., particularly Florida, where exile groups began organizing against him. Under President Dwight D. Eisenhower and later John F. Kennedy, the CIA trained a group of Cuban exiles for an invasion intended to spark a popular uprising in Cuba. The operation, however, faced numerous setbacks, including poor intelligence and a lack of local support, which ultimately contributed to its failure.

But America’s intervening with Cuba really began during the Spanish-American War:

On April 11, 1898, U.S. President William McKinley requested congressional authorization to intervene in Cuba, marking a pivotal moment in the Spanish-American War and the transition of Caribbean territories under U.S. influence. Additionally, in 1899, the treaty ending the Spanish-American War took effect, ceding Puerto Rico to the U.S.

This video from the Stanford Program on International and Cross-Cultural Education helps to explain Cuba and U.S. relations from the early 1800s and then its independence from Spain until today:

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The website of the U.S. Office of the Historian states:

The Spanish-American War of 1898 ended Spain’s colonial empire in the Western Hemisphere and secured the position of the United States as a Pacific power. U.S. victory in the war produced a peace treaty that compelled the Spanish to relinquish claims on Cuba, and to cede sovereignty over Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines to the United States. The United States also annexed the independent state of Hawaii during the conflict. Thus, the war enabled the United States to establish its predominance in the Caribbean region and to pursue its strategic and economic interests in Asia.

Here’s an American’s perspective, which visits Havana, Cuba, and talks to Cubans about the country’s history with the U.S. and the effects that the embargo has on its residents, especially as things have intensified:

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Here in the U.S., there are people who have continued to support Cuba. The Venceremos Brigade, founded in 1969, continues today:

In 1969, a coalition of young people formed the Venceremos (“We Shall Overcome”) Brigade in an act of solidarity with the Cuban Revolution, by working side by side with Cuban workers and challenging US policies towards Cuba, including the economic blockade and the US government’s ban on travel to the island. The people who came together to initiate this project represented a broad cross-section of the radical movements of the era: they were members of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), the Communist Party, the Black Panther Party, the Young Lords, and other organizations on the frontlines of the struggles for socialism and against racism, sexism, and US imperialism and war. The first Brigades, comprised of as many as 700 “brigadistas”, traveled to Cuba via converted cattle ship and participated in sugar harvests across the island; subsequent Brigades, traveling by more modern means, have continued this legacy in agricultural, construction, and light manufacturing work: whatever has been needed. In the last 50 years, approximately 10,000 people from the US have traveled to Cuba with the VB, including elected officials, labor leaders, artists and entertainers, academics, activists, and social movement leaders, among them the late Yuri Kochiyama, who described the experience in 1989 as a “golden opportunity to work, study, and learn about global liberation struggles and socialism in Cuba.”

x Looking through my OneDrive collection of photos, I came across this. Over 52 years ago, I was privileged to spend a couple of months in Cuba as a member of the 6th contingent of the Venceremos Brigade. One of the people who traveled with me was the current Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass.



[image or embed] — Rick Ladd (@retreado.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 12:40 PM

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There is also the National Network on Cuba, a U.S.-based umbrella organization composed of more than 60 organizations advocating for an end to Washington’s hostility toward Cuba, especially the inhumane U.S. economic blockade against the country.

Join me in the comments section below to discuss not only this history but the current U.S. policies and for the weekly Caribbean News Roundup.