Comic books and science fiction have long delved into the concept of alternate timelines, which creatively allow writers to show alternate versions of reality. They explore paths where small choices lead to radically different outcomes—where things either break better, or not at all. Think of the goateed evil Spock in the “Star Trek” mirror universe, or the countless comic book arcs where a single moment creates a darker, more distorted world.

Help. Somehow, we got stuck in that darker timeline.

Just look at this week. Everything is slipping further out of bounds, while the media, financial markets, and political establishment wander around pretending it’s all perfectly normal.

After weeks dominated by former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi (and Bryon) Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi, attention on Daily Kos snapped back to President Donald Trump. Not because he was unhinged—that’s baseline—but because he crossed into something more dangerous.

It was so extreme that even Tucker Carlson of all people warned about Trump having access to nuclear codes. Yet while right-wing media figures sounded alarms, the mainstream press did what even Carlson and many of his ilk wouldn’t: it softened, filtered, and protected.

There are few things more dangerous than an unhinged Trump. A compliant media is one of them. Trump has trashed the world order, rattled the global economy, and undermined democracy itself—and still, major outlets hesitate to describe what’s plainly in front of them. CBS has its excuse, now owned by a MAGA billionaire. The New York Times does not.

And it’s not just the media.

Wall Street surges every time Trump claims peace is around the corner, only to drop when reality catches up. Democrats push war powers resolutions that, even if passed, would spend years tied up in courts before a friendly Supreme Court neuters them. Everyone is still operating within boundaries Trump has already blown past, reacting to events instead of confronting the reality driving them.

Trump is a demented, dangerous demagogue. Acting like procedural guardrails will contain him is fantasy. Even nutbags like Alex Jones and Candace Owens are openly talking about the 25th Amendment. Meanwhile, Democrats hesitate to overtly call for Trump’s ouster, to force Republicans to either defend Trump or break with him.

Because Republicans know exactly what this is costing them.

Beneath the bluster, there’s panic. Republicans can see what voters are seeing, yet remain frozen—paralyzed and unwilling to stop Trump as he damages the country’s global standing and economy. For 15 months, voters have been sending the same message: do something. Instead, whether out of devotion or fear, Republicans have chosen complicity in Trump’s self-inflicted disasters.

And underneath all of that, the machinery of government continues to erode.

Trump is leaving damage that will take decades to repair—if it can be repaired at all. The illusion that the United States is a stable, reliable force has been broken. The world now knows that no matter how many competent leaders might follow, the system itself can still produce someone like Trump again.

In comic books, there’s always a timeline where the hero turns. In ours, Captain America isn’t a symbol of what’s best about the country, but something darker—wearing the same uniform while standing for the opposite of what it once meant.

Same country. Same system. Just stripped of the assumptions that once held it together.

And we’re stuck here.