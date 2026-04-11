President Donald Trump spent the week terrifying the world flip-flopping on war crimes threats. In response, the GOP and Fox News rushed to cravenly play apologetics for the deranged orange tyrant.

And it was all on video.

‘Please keep bombing’: Trump gives most unhinged press conference yet

If Trump wanted to make the case that there’s no reason for Congress to consider invoking the 25th Amendment, he undermined it bigly during his press briefing on the Iran war.

Giant child gripes about his political enemies to a bunch of kids

Last year, Trump turned the annual White House Easter Egg Roll into a cauldron of corporate sponsorships. And this time around, Trump subjected the children in attendance to his petty grievances.

GOP cowards race to defend Trump’s insane Iran war crime threats

Following Trump’s threat to extinguish Iran’s civilization, House Republicans defended their mad king.

Fox News' attempt to rebrand TACO Trump is extra cheesy

Trump is being slammed from all sides for his latest TACO, in which he backed down from his horrific threat of genocide in Iran and agreed to a ceasefire that gives Iran more power than it had before the war began.

JB Pritzker has always known Trump is evil

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was interviewed by civil rights activist Al Sharpton during the National Action Network Convention, where he reminded the audience that his opposition to Trump goes back to his first term.

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