Explaining the Right is a weekly series that looks at what the right wing is currently obsessing over, how it influences politics—and why you need to know.

President Donald Trump spent the last week causing global panic, threatening to wipe out Iranian civilization before walking it back—at least for now.

But his callous threats are nothing new.

This is just the latest example of Republicans indulging themselves in phony masculinity by championing loud and obnoxious aggression. And this type of behavior didn’t begin with Trump, and it isn’t even the first time the right’s saber-rattling has involved Iran.

Residents watch as flames and smoke rise from an oil storage facility struck by U.S.–Israeli bombs in Tehran, Iran, on March 7.

Back in the 1970s, when the Iranian revolution overthrew the Western-backed Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Jimmy Carter was faced with the biggest foreign policy crisis of his presidency.

Republicans have long argued that Carter demonstrated weakness by attempting to negotiate the release of hostages and failing a rescue mission—which they now associate with the Democratic Party.

In reality, details have since emerged that, while campaigning for the presidency in the 1980 election, former President Ronald Reagan’s campaign actively worked to undermine the release of hostages for his own political benefit.

Texas politician Ben Barnes has admitted that he was part of a team that pushed Iran to delay the release of hostages until after the election, providing a public relations coup for Reagan as they were released in early 1981, at the start of his presidency.

Iran would later emerge as Reagan’s biggest scandal. His Iran Contra operation involved shipping arms to Iran during its war with Iraq in exchange for the release of hostages, while funding anti-communist forces in South America.

Decades later, during the presidency of George W. Bush, Iran was yet again invoked as a boogeyman. During his attempt to push the U.S. invasion of Iraq over nonexistent weapons of mass destruction, Bush claimed that—along with North Korea and Iraq—Iran was part of an “axis of evil” that required a military response.

A cartoon by Mike Luckovich.

There was no connection between any of those states and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but Bush went there anyway as part of his ill-fated war policy that ultimately killed hundreds of thousands.

By the time Democratic President Barack Obama took office, fears that Iran was attempting to build nuclear capability had grown. Obama negotiated a nuclear deal with Iran, freeing up assets that had been frozen after the original revolution.

But instead of hailing the action as a step toward peace, Obama came under attack from the right. His administration was even falsely accused of capitulating to the pro-terrorist Iranian regime, when in reality Obama’s actions had finally started to make the world safer.

Among the most prominent figures pushing this phony narrative? Trump, of course.

Trump’s recent actions are in line with Reagan’s and Bush’s threatening approaches, meant to be a repudiation of the tactics embraced by Carter, Obama, and other Democrats.

The policy is a failure, both as a matter of economic fallout and in protecting lives around the world. But Trump is doing what Republicans always do with Iran—and everyone else is made to suffer.