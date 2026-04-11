Injustice for All is a weekly series about how the Trump administration is trying to weaponize the justice system—and the people who are fighting back.

This week, we’ve got a whole crop of frequent fliers. Ed Martin is here, still being a hot mess even as his role at the Department of Justice diminishes, Pam Bondi is trying to skip out on Congress, and MyPillow guy Mike Lindell … is being Mike Lindell. And of course, President Donald Trump is here too, because why let a week go by without asking the courts for treats?

Ed Martin takes executive privilege to new lows

Ed Martin, formerly the Interim U.S. attorney for Washington D.C., and also the former head of the Department of Justice’s Weaponization Working Group, has been a living breathing avatar of ethics violations from Day 1. Now, he’s facing disciplinary proceedings before the D.C. Bar because of his unhinged threats to Georgetown University Law School, where he threatened the school for not eradicating all its DEI efforts without ever explaining what the offending diversity might be, and went on to kinda sorta threaten the school’s nonprofit status.

But old Ed doesn’t believe the D.C. Bar has any right to tell him what to do, so he filed a deranged notice of removal demanding that his case be moved to federal court because—you guessed it, charges against Martin are actually an attack on the separation of powers and on the president himself.

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Martin also offered 40 separate defenses to explain why he shouldn’t be disciplined. Totally normal amount of defenses to plead and not at all evidence of an angry toddler who believes he’s untouchable.

It’s great to see that Martin continues to behave very coolly and rationally here, after demanding an ex parte meeting with multiple judges upon learning about the complaint during his brief, unsuccessful tenure as interim U.S. attorney, repeatedly insisting that the judges meet with him alone and that they open an investigation into the disciplinary counsel for the crime of investigating him.

Martin is a legendarily bad attorney, but even he knows that judges cannot and would not meet with him ex parte and ice out the other party, aka the disciplinary counsel. Since that didn’t work, he’s now trying to get things into federal court in the hope that his belief that he is one with the president will fly there.

Trump needs more treats from the courts, and this time it’s personal

Apparently, getting out from under a $500 million civil fraud judgment isn’t enough for President Donald Trump. Poor Trump turned out his pockets before the New York Appellate Division and got a ruling that the fine imposed for his years-long habit of giving fraudulent financial statements to lenders and insurers to get more favorable terms was simply too unfair and violated the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Come. On.

After doing Trump a solid on that half a billion, the court did keep in place a ban on Trump and his large adult sons holding corporate leadership roles for three years, along with a ban on Trump or any of his infinite number of business entities from getting loans from any bank with a branch in New York state for that same three years.

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But that’s simply untenable for President Deals. So, Trump is appealing the decision—yes, the one where he won a reprieve from a $500 million fine—to make those remaining conditions go away. Trump even had the gall to argue that New York Attorney General Letitia James had targeted him for “unconstitutional selective enforcement.”

We know what selective prosecution looks like, buddy, and it’s exactly what the DOJ is continuing to try to do to James.

DOJ is pretty sure the Constitution means ICE gets to use tear gas whenever it wants

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol agents have been attacking protesters in Portland for months, deploying tear gas, pepper balls, and a hodgepodge of other chemical munitions. The ACLU managed to get a temporary restraining order in February barring federal goons from using less-lethal weapons as retaliation against people who had the nerve to exercise their constitutional right to peacefully protest the government.

The administration then ran to the Ninth Circuit and got a stay pending appeal, meaning that ICE gets to keep brutalizing protesters while the case proceeds. During oral arguments earlier this week, the DOJ explained that it is just too dangerous for heavily armed and ‘roided ICE thugs not to be able to deploy tear gas based on vibes, and that putting any restrictions on them “irreparably harms the government.”

It also apparently violates the Constitution if the government can’t deploy tear gas near an apartment complex, sending chemicals directly into the homes of people whose only crime is living close to wherever ICE is popping off.

Must have missed that part of our nation’s founding document.

Pam Bondi really doesn’t want to talk about the Epstein files

Pam Bondi may be out of a job, but the Justice Department she used to oversee is still doing her a solid.

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 11.

The DOJ helpfully told the House Oversight Committee that, despite being subpoenaed, Bondi will not be appearing to testify under oath about the Epstein files, because she is no longer attorney general.

This is nonsense, of course, a ridiculous hypertechnical argument that since the subpoena was issued to Bondi in her capacity as attorney general, it just disappears now that she isn’t.

It’s also a comically thin, cynical excuse given that the committee secured the testimony of former President Bill Clinton and his wife by threatening to jail them if they didn’t comply. If an ex-president has to honor a congressional subpoena, surely an ex-attorney general does as well. Indeed, Bill Barr, also an ex-attorney general for Trump, already testified under oath after being subpoenaed.

You can’t dodge this forever, Pam.

Mike Lindell can’t stop losing

Mike Lindell, one of the weirdest yet most stalwart backers of Trump’s Big Lie, was not able to convince Trump appointee Judge Carl Nichols that he’s just too broke to pay the $56,369 he owes Smartmatic in sanctions for bringing frivolous legal claims against the voting machine company.

Nichols had ordered Lindell to pay up all the way back in January 2025, but Lindell claimed he had a “negative $18.7 million” net worth and couldn’t pay. But then Lindell decided it was a good idea to launch a campaign for governor in Minnesota, for which he had raised $350,000 by February of this year. He then promptly spent $187,000 of that on scads of copies of his own book, a 2019 self-published memoir entitled “What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO,” saying it served as his campaign literature.

Nichols noted that Lindell continues to crowdsource funds to pay for his other legal bills, and therefore had sufficient funds to pay Smartmatic but just decided not to.

Lindell was ordered to pay the full $56,369 by April 7, which he most certainly did not do. Now he’s on the hook for civil contempt and a $500 penalty for each day until he pays in full. Better get to scamming your gubernatorial donors for some more cash, Mike—or sell a whole lot of pillows.