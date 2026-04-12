Since President Donald Trump launched his expensive and unpopular war on Iran, everything has gotten worse—chief among them Trump’s own approval.

As gas prices surge, unemployment skyrockets, and the Trump team embarrasses the United States on the global stage, everything feels pretty bleak right now. So let’s all take a moment to have a laugh.

Here are some of our favorite Iran-related cartoons, and feel free to share more in the comments.

Eating their hat, by Clay Bennett

Originally published March 29.

Exit strategy, by Tim Campbell

Originally published March 31.

Fifth horseman, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published March 31.

Boots on the ground, by Clay Bennett

Originally published April 1.

Someone, please, get this emperor some clothes, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published April 1.

Tom the Dancing Bug’s Dementia Donnie and his ballroom and war, by RubenBolling

Originally published April 2.

Blessed are the peacemakers, by Jack Ohman

Originally published April 2.

Reality vs. delusion, by David Horsey

Originally published April 3.

Looking for the off-ramp … , by Jack Ohman

Originally published April 5.

A selfless leader, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published April 7.

Victory in Iran, by Clay Bennett

Originally published April 7.

Ooga!, by David Horsey

Originally published April 7.

Name that bellicose babbler, by Jen Sorensen

Originally published April 8.

Space purge, by Clay Jones

Originally published April 8.

Trump method, by Pedro Molina

Originally published April 8.

Trump age, by Clay Jones

Originally published April 9.

The boy who cried nuke, by Drew Sheneman

Originally published April 9.

Presidential profanity, by Clay Bennett

Originally published April 9.

The other nuclear option, by Drew Sheneman

Originally published April 10.

Related | Inflation surges as Iran war spirals