Congressional Cowards is a weekly series highlighting the worst Donald Trump defenders on Capitol Hill, who refuse to criticize him—no matter how disgraceful or lawless his actions.

As President Donald Trump’s war in Iran spirals out of control, congressional Republicans are in a bind. They supported Trump's bombing campaign, and they even cheered his disgusting vow to end Iranian civilization.

A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, on March 8.

But now that Trump has folded, seeking a ceasefire with Iran so he can cut his losses and run from the quagmire that threatens to sink Republicans in the midterms, GOP lawmakers are having to defend a deal that leaves Iran stronger than it was before the war began.

"I have tremendous confidence in [Trump] that he will put an end to Iran’s reign of terror once and for all, hopefully through diplomacy," Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina wrote on X after Trump walked back his war crimes threat.

But Graham isn't pleased with Dear Leader, as he went on to list everything that Trump must accomplish before the war can be considered a success—none of which Trump has achieved.

"He has been saying since day one that when this is over Iran will no longer be the largest state sponsor of terrorism, they will not be allowed to have a ballistic missile program to threaten Europe and the U.S., and they will be forever prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon," Graham wrote.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin also praised Trump's Iran TACO, but he also admitted that this is far from a true ceasefire.

"This is an amazing start but if Iran so much as sneezes sideways, back to option A," he wrote on X. "Their call, our play."

GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin

And true to form, many Republican cowards seem to only be comfortable shitting on this obviously horrible ceasefire deal if their names aren’t attached to the criticism—allowing them to speak their minds without drawing Trump's wrath.

“I don’t believe most Republicans would be on board with that,” an unnamed Republican lawmaker told Semafor of the United States cutting and running from Trump’s war. “What happens if we were to just pull the plug … does that put our Gulf partners in a really precarious situation? Is that dangerous for the region? Is that dangerous, potentially for Americans?”

Another unnamed Republican told Politico's Jonathan Martin that “the only reason they’re not dancing in Iran is because they banned dancing.”

What a mess.