If you’ve been waiting to snatch up your very own Trump phone, you’re going to have to wait a little—or a lot—longer.

Eric Trump, Don Hendrickson, Eric Thomas, Patrick O'Brien, and Donald Trump Jr., left to right, participate in the announcement of Trump Mobile, in New York's Trump Tower on June 16, 2025.

The Trump family has been promising to release a very fancy and very Trumpy smartphone, known as the T1, for about 10 months now, saying it would be a “sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States.”

Unsurprisingly, besides being tacky and gold like everything Trump touches, the phone is also supposed to have an American flag etched on the case. Honestly, the only surprise here is that it wouldn’t feature an etching of President Donald Trump himself.

NBC News tried to track down the sleek gold phone last November, only to be told by a customer service flack that the phone would start shipping in December.

But now it’s April, and still no phones. The company hasn’t even updated its social media accounts for seven months, and isn’t replying to The Verge’s emails asking where the phone is.

But while there’s still no phone, there is a trademark application for Trump Mobile’s wireless service, which is just a mobile virtual network operator that uses the existing T-Mobile network. It’s quite the bargain at $47.45 a month. Sigh.

In a gross yet predictable development, the proposed trademark blurs the lines between Trump’s role as president and his ceaseless quest to profit as a private citizen, so the Trump Mobile phone plan will now be called “The 47 Plan.” Come on.

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The trademark application was filed on April 6, which was right in the middle of Trump ratcheting up his unhinged demands to Iran, threatening to commit some war crimes by blowing up its power plants and bridges.

Well, no one can say that Trump can’t multitask. While pursuing his unnecessary and illegal war, he remains laser-focused on what really matters: putting his ugly gilded stamp on Washington, D.C.

Since the war began, Trump has installed new statues in the paved-over Rose Garden. He also dropped a Christopher Columbus statue on White House grounds. He’s floating putting a new guest bedroom in the White House, fighting to keep building his big dumb ballroom, and planning his gaudy monument to himself, the Arc de Trump.

But somehow, while there is time for Trump to indulge his terrible taste, he just can’t get that sleek gold phone up and running. After bragging that the phone would be built in the United States, the Trumps had to walk it back, instead saying it would be “designed with American values in mind” and was “Proudly American.”

Last year, Trump Mobile slapped a photoshopped version of the Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra on its website in a comical attempt to pretend their phone was real. Or it might be a rebranded Android phone from China, made by Wingtech. Who can say!

Neither the Samsung phone nor the Wingtech phone are manufactured here. Indeed, there’s only one company, Purism, manufacturing cell phones in the United States, and its phones cost $2,000.

Right now, this phone is pure vaporware, but even if it eventually becomes a reality, it’s just another thing Trump has slapped his name on in an attempt to extract even more money from his devoted supporters.

Only time will tell if there really are that many suckers left.