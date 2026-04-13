JD Vance's official title is vice president. But it looks like grim reaper might be a more apt label.

On multiple occasions, Vance has met with or campaigned alongside prominent world leaders and figures, only for those figures to meet a bleak end. There was Vance's infamous encounter with Pope Francis in 2025, who died hours after spending time in Vance's company.

But his anti-Midas touch really ramped up this past week. On Tuesday, Vance campaigned with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán—the autocrat and Vladimir Putin ally who sounds uncannily like the cartoon villain Gru.

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

“The president loves you, and so do I, because you’re such an important part of what has made Europe strong and prosperous,” Vance said in a joint appearance with Orbán, adding that Orbán is “one of the only true statesmen in Europe."

What happened next, you ask?

Orban went on to lose his reelection in a landslide on Sunday, as Hungarians rejected Orbán's 16-year-long autocratic rule.

President Donald Trump also sent Vance to Pakistan this weekend to try to negotiate an end to the war Trump started in Iran, only for those talks to end with no agreement.

"The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement," Vance told reporters Saturday night after the talks resulted in a stalemate. "I think that's bad news for Iran, much more than it's bad news for the United States."

Of course, the fact that there is still no deal to end the war and that Iran is still blockading the Strait of Hormuz is, in fact, bad for the United States, as experts warn that the imminent oil shortage is about to have horrific impacts on the global economy.

Nevertheless, Vance had to save face and insist that he wasn’t a total failure.

“JD Vance mic drop” by Mike Luckovich

So why, you may ask, is Vance so damn bad at persuasion?

It may be that he is the least popular vice president in history, according to CNN polling analyst Harry Enten.

“JD Vance is not doing too hot to trot at this point,” Enten said, showing a graphic that said Vance was 3 points above water in January 2025, but is now 18 points underwater in his approval today, with Enten describing it as “a 21-point swing in the wrong direction.”

Ultimately, Vance’s unpopularity is on par with Trump’s. However, unlike Trump, Vance does not have a cult-like following with a base of devotees who will excuse his every move. Instead, he’s a creepy politician who has never been able to shake the “weird” label he earned during the 2024 campaign.

So in that case, we hope Trump sends Vance to campaign for every Republican up and down the ticket in the 2026 midterms. What could go wrong?!