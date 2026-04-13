Republicans Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming and Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri made the rounds on right-wing media Monday to defend President Donald Trump’s disastrous Iran war.

“Democrats like high gas prices because of their radical climate agenda,” Barrasso told Fox News. “So people understand what the president is doing, agree with him, and know that we need peace and stability and need to protect America long term from the threat of Iran.”

Meanwhile, Alford decided to skip all pretense and insisted that everything is going according to “plan.”

“We’re seeing a temporary bump in those fuel prices—I know that's tough on our farmers, it's tough on people trying to get to work,” he told Newsmax. “But this is a short-term pain for a long-term gain so that we make sure that we don't get nuked in the United States of America by Islamic dirtbags.”

When asked about MAGA acolytes, like former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have criticized Trump, Alford doubled down by offering a new meaning of “America First.”

"It means we have the be the strongest we can be in order to help spread democracy, hope for other countries,” he said. “He is the peace president."

So much winning, and so much peace—really makes one’s head spin.