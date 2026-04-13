When the 2026 midterm cycle began, even Democratic operatives would have laughed in your face if you said that control of the Senate was up for grabs.

But now, less than seven months from Election Day, Democrats' odds of wresting control from Republicans have grown as President Donald Trump's sagging popularity—spurred by Americans’ anger over his war and its negative impacts on the economy—imperils the GOP.

Roy Cooper, former governor of North Carolina and Democratic Senate candidate, seems poised to defeat GOP candidate Michael Whatley.

On Monday, the Cook Political Report moved four Senate race ratings toward Democrats, saying that the midterm cycle is proving to be tough for the GOP.

"With an increasingly sour national environment for Republicans, the Senate battlefield is shifting. We are shifting four ratings, all in Democrats’ favor," Cook editor Jessica Taylor wrote.

The most eye-popping change was in North Carolina's open-seat race, which Cook now predicts will flip in favor of Democrats—making it the only seat that’s projected to switch hands at this stage. Democratic nominee and former Gov. Roy Cooper seems poised to defeat GOP candidate Michael Whatley in a state that Trump won by more than 3 points in 2024.

But other changes are also shocking, as even the notion that Republicans could lose some of these seats was unfathomable when Trump first returned to office. Cook now says that the Senate contest in Ohio is a toss-up, even though Trump won the state by nearly 12 points in 2024.

Indeed, a super PAC with ties to Senate Majority Leader John Thune is set to spend the most money of any Senate race on Ohio—a major sign that even Republicans know that Trump's tariffs and Iran war have hit states hard.

Meanwhile, Cook shifted the Senate race in Georgia to lean Democrat, as Sen. Jon Ossoff seems to be in a strong position to defend his seat.

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia is projected to be the more likely candidate to win in his race.

To think that a state like Ohio would be more competitive than Georgia—which Trump carried by only 2 points in 2024—is a truly shocking development.

The last race that shifted was in Nebraska, where Cook moved it from a safe GOP seat to just likely Republican, as Sen. Pete Ricketts faces a serious challenge from independent Dan Osborn.

In fact, we know that Republicans are worried about this seat because they initially played dirty, trying to sneak a spoiler candidate into the race to boost Ricketts' chances. But now that their shameful actions failed, Ricketts' path to victory is more perilous.

With the new ratings changes, Cook says that Democrats are poised to gain between one to three Senate seats. That wouldn't be enough for a majority, but—given that Trump continues to show no signs of being able to fix the economy that he broke—there’s still plenty of time for things to get even bleaker for the GOP.

Thanks to Trump’s idiocy, control of the Senate is now very much up for grabs.