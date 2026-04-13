GOP Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee gave an unhinged interview on “The Benny Johnson Show” right-wing podcast Monday.

When asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, Ogles jumped to endorse capital punishment against predators.

“Look, consenting adults is one thing, but when you're targeting, and you're a predator, and you're raping young women—let's hang them,” Ogles said. “Rapists should be hung, period. No questions.”

x Rep. Andy Ogles on Eric Swalwell: "Let's hang him. Rapists should be hung, period." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-13T16:11:18.683Z

The fact that President Donald Trump is referenced more than 5,300 times in the Epstein files—or that he was found liable for sexually abusing journalist E. Jean Carroll—clearly missed Ogles’ radar.

Swalwell has not yet been charged, tried in a court of law, or found guilty of sexual assault. On the other hand, Trump owes millions of dollars to Carroll, for what U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said could be described as rape.

Related | Everyone is paying for their Epstein ties—except Trump

The conversation then pivoted to Ogles’ desire to denaturalize U.S. citizens he doesn’t like, including Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“The next bill we're working with the White House on is to put more teeth in the denaturalization process so that we can start denaturalizing these people like Mamdani who came into the country under false pretense, and kick them out of the country,” Ogles said.

x Rep. Ogles: "The next bill we're working with the White House on is to put more teeth in the denaturalization process so that we can start denaturalizing these people like Mamdani who came into the country under false pretense, and kick them out of the country" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-13T16:21:52.801Z

Meanwhile, Ogles, who has lied about being an “economist” and “a former member of law enforcement,” is alleged to have stolen money that he purportedly raised for a children’s “burial garden.”

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated findings of a trial regarding Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll. He was not found to have sexually assaulted her. Rather, he was found liable for sexually abusing her.