GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida has always been a jack-of-all-trades type when it comes to calling for the harsh discipline of Democrats and any of President Donald Trump’s other foes.

So it wasn’t surprising that Luna declared on Saturday that she’s filing a motion to expel Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California over multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Luna isn’t wrong to call for the expulsion of Swalwell, who has withdrawn from the California gubernatorial race. But her alacrity in doing so really highlights the difference between Luna’s willingness to gun for Democrats while moving with tender care and deliberation to protect people like GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

It’s becoming clear that Luna is realizing how bad this looks, so now she’s trying to thread the needle.

“I will be inquiring in the morning with the house parliamentarian to see if I can pair my motion to expel Eric Swalwell with Rep Tony Gonzalez [sic],” she wrote on X Sunday. “Both NEED to go.”

Luna’s insistence that Gonzales must be expelled—rather than face a lesser punishment—is brand new, and it’s pretty clear that she realized her former stance on Gonzales was going to run headlong not just into her toughness on Democrats like Swalwell.

When news broke that Gonzales sexually harassed an aide who later died by suicide, Luna waited 10 days to muster up a weak resolution to remove Gonzalez from his committee assignments.

After even more came to light, Luna did say that she would support a resolution to expel him—but she paired it with Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida, who was found to have violated House Ethics Committee rules.

“NO means NO. I’d vote to expel both him and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. Both need to go,” Luna said at the time.

Then when the Swalwell allegations came out shortly thereafter, Luna sprinted to Fox News, whining that it was “completely inappropriate” that Democrats had not yet demanded Swalwell’s removal—despite the fact that multiple Democrats swiftly called for him to step down.

GOP Rep. Tony Gonzalez of Texas, who demanded nude photos from a former aide who later died by suicide.

Former Rep. Katie Porter urged Swalwell to resign on Friday, and Rep. Jared Huffman did the same on Saturday. By Sunday—48 hours after the news broke—Reps. Ro Khanna, Sam Liccardo, Teresa Leger Fernández, and Pramila Jayapal also called for him to resign.

It appears that Luna realized just how bad this made her look, but she still can’t bring herself to simply call for Gonzales’ expulsion with the vim and vigor she has for Swalwell. That’s why she’s falling back on pretending that only the parliamentarian can green-light Gonzales’ expulsion.

Luna has always banged the drum to punish Democrats and any of Trump’s perceived enemies. She called for Sen. Adam Schiff of California to be censured for investigating Trump, demanded Merrick Garland be arrested for not answering a subpoena the way the GOP wanted, and referred a perjury charge to the Justice Department for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Swalwell’s actions are indefensible, but Luna is being an opportunist here—not someone who is genuinely outraged by powerful men abusing women.