President Donald Trump staged another bizarre press event outside of the White House on Monday to promote the GOP’s “no tax on tips” budget, beginning with “DoorDash grandma” Sharon Simmons delivering him McDonald’s.

x TRUMP: “I think you voted for me?” DOOR DASH GRANDMA: “Uhhh… maybe.”😬 — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T17:15:25.136Z

Following his little stunt, Trump fielded questions about his decision to post—and then delete—an AI-generated picture of himself as Jesus on Truth Social.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross,” he said. “Only the fake news could come up with that one.”

Trump added, “It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Meanwhile, the GOP’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which slashes hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid and drives up health care costs, suggests that the opposite is true.

Related | Trump stages elaborate McDonald’s photo op to push absurd lie about Harris

Trump was then asked about conservative Catholic Bishop Robert Barron, who dared to call on Trump to apologize for attacking Pope Leo XIV on social media.

“Pope Leo said things that are wrong,” Trump said. “I'm just responding to Pope Leo, and you know his brother is a big MAGA person, and he's a great guy—Louis. And I said, ‘I like Louis better than I like the Pope.’”

“There's nothing to apologize for—he's wrong,” he added.

A lightly humorous moment came when Trump tried to pull Simmons into bashing transgender athletes.

“They want to have men playing in women's sports,” he said. “Do you think that men should play in women's sports?”

“I really don't have an opinion on that,” she responded.

“You don't?” Trump responded. “I'll bet you do.”

“No,” Simmons answered more firmly. “I'm here about ‘no tax on tips.’”

It turns out that a grandmother delivering fast food to brag about a few thousand dollars in savings—which was likely wiped out by health care costs—and refusing to play along with Trump’s dumb culture war made for one of the White House’s most honest events in recent memory.