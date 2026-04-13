It’s tough to divine what’s going on in the mind of first lady Melania Trump.

While she doesn’t miss an opportunity to get in on the family grift, Melania Trump also seems to have convinced herself that she is the new and vital voice of her husband’s political priorities—and that she deserves all the attention and money coming her way. She is dabbling in foreign policy, artificial intelligence, and foster care while promoting all her hagiographic media efforts.

So, as we breathlessly await her appearance on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, where she is slated to talk about how she will improve foster care, let’s run down her recent attempts to remind us she exists and convince us she is important.

First, Melania might have wanted to check in with Donald before scheduling her little foster care jamboree, given his efforts to harm that system. In January, he tried to freeze Social Services Block Grants to blue states he was accusing of fraud. Those grants support foster care funding and placement, so trying to block that doesn’t exactly indicate a great care for the foster care system.

But maybe Melania doesn’t want to talk to her hubby that much. How else do you explain her bizarre, unexpected presser last week about accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein? During that, she spoke out about the “individuals lying about me” who are “devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect,” and how she was never close to Epstein or his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and besides, how dare you! This seems to have been undertaken without briefing her husband about the contents of her speech—and it served only to vault Epstein stories back into the news.

Melania also clearly wants some recognition as a key mover and shaker who can hobnob with elected officials worldwide while promoting Trump’s initiatives. She was given a makework job to make her feel special, leading the “Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit.” This was somehow supposed to help youth worldwide, though it seemed to actually be just a way to get Big Tech in the room with foreign leaders to push their AI wares.

First lady Melania Trump arrives, accompanied by a robot, to attend the "Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit," with other first spouses, at the White House, on March 25.

But she couldn’t even keep it together to do her fake job, showing up for a whopping 7 minutes on the first day. On the second day, she made it about an hour but only in the company of her robot friend.

And then there are her media efforts, which she seems to believe were bestowed upon her because people are genuinely interested in her deep thoughts. This requires her to ignore that her documentary amounted to nothing but a $75 million bribe to Trump by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Melania nonetheless rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange the day before the film’s premiere, bragging that it was a “window” into history: “For the first time in history, people will witness the 20 days leading up to the inauguration, through the eyes of an incoming first lady.”

To be fair, Melania had to be the one to promote the movie because Amazon didn’t release advance screeners and canceled public advance screenings, perhaps because advance sales sucked.

Then there was her memoir, for which she had an AI version of her voice read the audiobook. Though she declared this was “A NEW ERA IN PUBLISHING,” it more so represented the fact that she couldn’t even be bothered to read her own book out loud.

You can now get a “collector’s edition” of the book for a mere $250, which she introduced with a sizzle reel explaining how “as a private person,” she needed to “clarify the facts.” However, the trailer was mostly pictures of Melania in various outfits interspersed with a few scenes of her surrounded by children.

All of this is a long way from her pushing tacky Christmas ornaments on Fox News.

Even the GOP is probably hoping she keeps Wednesday’s Hill visit to the 7 minutes she allowed for “Fostering the Future.” No one can honestly believe she’ll say something of substance.

Or maybe she can just send the robot in her stead? It might stick around a little longer, and Lord knows it might have more to say.