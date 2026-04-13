President Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, filed after the conservative publication reported on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, was thrown out of federal court Monday.

U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles ruled that Trump failed to meet the legal standard for the allegation that the paper had acted with “actual malice”—knowingly publishing false information with reckless disregard for the truth—when it released the original story.

President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein are seen socializing at Mar-a-Lago in November 1992.

Gayles slammed Trump and his lawyers for relying on “formulaic” malice claims and said that the suit came “nowhere close” to meeting the high standards required for a public figure to claim defamation. He also noted that the Journal sought comment from Trump and spoke to Justice Department and FBI officials for the story.

Trump’s lawyers have said that they will refile the case.

Trump sued the Journal last July after it reported on a letter that he sent to Epstein, which included a lewd drawing of a woman’s body and referenced a “wonderful secret” that they shared. Trump has admitted to committing sexual assault and was found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll.

The Journal’s report emerged as the Trump administration was furiously fighting bipartisan efforts to disclose the Epstein files. While campaigning, Trump promised that he would release the files, but he and former Attorney General Pam Bondi tried to keep them hidden.

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Despite his efforts to bury the story, details have continued to emerge. Most recently, first lady Melania Trump gave a bizarre statement Friday where she, unprompted, denied having any connections to Epstein.

Trump’s suit against the Journal doesn’t appear to have impacted his relationship with its owner, billionaire Rupert Murdoch. The two have dined with each other on multiple occasions, and Trump remains the beneficiary of laudatory coverage from Fox News, which is also owned by Murdoch.

Trump’s attempts to intimidate the Journal are part of his fight against the First Amendment. But despite the many lawsuits, media consolidation to give GOP donors more power, and frequent thug tactics against reporters, Trump continues to lose this battle.