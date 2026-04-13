A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Everything JD Vance touches turns to sh-t

His anti-Midas touch has really ramped up this past week.

Pope Leo swats away Trump's blasphemous meltdown

In the battle of Trump vs. pope, only Trump can lose.

Hang up: What ever happened to Trump phones?

D.T. phone no?

Trump's size envy finds new, tacky outlet

Surprisingly, no mentions of Arnold Palmer’s impressive equipment.

Mean tweets

Just take the phone away!

GOP stoops to new racist low to defend Trump’s war

One House Republican dusts off a vintage slur.

How Trump’s sloppy moves could cost Republicans the Senate

Unironically—thank you, Donald Trump.

GOP lawmaker wants to ‘hang’ predators—if they’re Democrats

Wonder what inspired that carveout …

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