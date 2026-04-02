GOP Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania appeared on Newsmax Thursday, where he turned the tables on Democrats by claiming that they’re responsible for the government funding mess under a GOP-controlled Congress.

“Unfortunately, the future for [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and Border Patrol—this is what it looks like under Democrat-led government or Democrat-participating government,” Perry blathered.

He continued, “They won't fund law enforcement, and so we're going to have to find a way—at least for the duration of the Trump presidency—to fund Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement without any Democrat votes.”

The reason the GOP couldn’t force through funding for President Donald Trump’s gestapo-adjacent ICE is because its fascistic practices are deeply unpopular.

The Republican Party’s refusal to build any framework to hold the overfunded goons accountable—coupled with moral cowardice—has resulted in inaction.

On the bright side, Perry might not have to worry about spinning these lies for much longer. As the midterms approach, Americans seem increasingly fed up with his party’s bullshit.