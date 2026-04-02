A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump whines about Springsteen hours after Iran war speech flops

The Boss and the baby.

Pam Bondi fired

Wonder which sycophantic monster will replace her. 🤷‍♀️

GOP senator freaks over Supreme Court respecting the Constitution

Republicans hate the Constitution—except when it conveniences them.

Bosom blackmail

Justice for Cricket.

Is Hasan Piker the leftist influencer Democrats need right now?

They’ve got to appeal to young voters somehow …

Fans boo Trump’s tariffs in pro wrestling's latest anti-MAGA turn

Trouble in paradise!

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