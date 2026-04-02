Lara Trump, noted nepo-singer and President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, was on Fox News Thursday to cheer on the destructive war in Iran—by marveling at its destruction.

“You want to talk about what the United States of America can do? Take a look at this video,” she said over footage purporting to show a U.S. strike on a bridge in Karaj, Iran. “Take a look at all the videos he's posted of the bombs dropping, of the explosions, of us targeting something the size of basically a fingernail—our United States military. It is really impressive.”

“I just think it's so impressive because again we have never seen something like this happen,” she continued. “We've never had a president like this, willing to do this sort of thing. And hopefully, it's all for the best, you know, for the entire world.”

Hopefully, you know?

On social media, Donald Trump posted the video his daughter-in-law was gushing over. Alongside the video, he wrote, “The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again — Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Since the Iran war began on Feb. 28, at least 13 American service members have been killed. At the same time, Republicans are reportedly eyeing hundreds of billions in health care cuts to help fund the war effort.