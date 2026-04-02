President Donald Trump sure knows how to lose friends and alienate people—including French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife.

On Wednesday, Trump mocked the French family, saying, “I call up France, Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly. Still recovering from the right to the jaw.”

That was an apparent reference to a viral video from May 2025 in which Brigitte Macron appears to shove her husband in the face. In the clip, a shocked Macron quickly regained composure for the cameras, smiling and waving.

Trump dredged up the old dirt because he was upset with France’s refusal to aid the U.S. in its war against Iran. In the same comments, he said he asked Macro to “send the ships immediately” to the region but that Macron refused.

Pulling out a French accent, Trump mimicked Macron, saying, “‘No, no, no, I cannot do that, Donald.’”

But Macron responded Thursday, pushing back against Trump’s taunts.

“The words that I was able to hear, which you refer to, are neither elegant nor of a high standard. That’s it. So I’m not going to answer it, it doesn’t deserve an answer,” he said to reporters.

No amount of mocking has been able to help Trump garner support for his unpopular war. And the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil passageway, remains effectively closed due to Iranian control.

At the very least, Trump isn’t claiming Brigitte Macron is a man like other MAGA supporters are.