Anything Don can do, Ron can do smaller.

Meet the Florida SAVE Act, the state’s version of President Donald Trump’s voter suppression bill.

But where Trump hasn’t landed enough GOP support, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did—so he signed the bill on Wednesday. In the thinnest of silver linings, it doesn’t go into effect until after the midterms, unlike Trump’s absurd executive order purporting to completely change mail-in voting nationwide.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces he would sign a bill banning the use of fluoride in public water systems on May 6, 2025.

DeSantis seems to view his state as an opportunity to push through scaled-down versions of Trump’s worst ideas. It’s a pretty sad pick-me vibe from a guy who, well, wasn’t picked for Trump’s Cabinet.

Come on, man. You ran against Trump—he’s not going to forget it.

Alas, DeSantis’ try-hard energy just got Florida stuck with an extremely repressive election law designed to make voting much, much harder. Florida’s SAVE Act apes the Trump version in nearly every way. And just like the Trump version, its ostensible intent is to stop non-citizens from voting, which already basically does not happen.

In 2025, a Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security review found that out of the state’s 13 million voters, just 198 were “likely noncitizens who illegally registered and/or voted in Florida.”

That’s 0.0015% of the state’s voters.

And note the fuzzy language: these are “likely” noncitizens, and they might have only registered—not voted.

But, of course, while both Ron and Don’s versions of the SAVE Act are fueled by xenophobic, anti-immigrant hatred, that’s not the real goal here.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shows President Donald Trump “Alligator Alcatraz,” an immigration detention center in Ochopee, Florida, on July 1, 2025.

Republicans aren’t going to stay in power by getting rid of 0.0015% of the electorate. No, these bills are designed to make voting harder for women, students, and people of color—all of whom skew left. Can’t have that, now can we?

When Floridians register to vote, they will be required to prove their citizenship with a birth certificate, passport, or REAL ID. If a voter changed their legal name—even through marriage—their birth certificate is no longer enough to prove their citizenship.

Good luck, married Republican ladies!

Also, students can no longer use their school IDs at the polls.

All new or updated voter registrations must be checked against Florida’s Department of Motor Vehicles records. Elections personnel must also review all of their voter rolls to confirm citizenship status, and anyone without citizenship information on file is allowed 30 days to prove that they are a citizen, or they will be unable to vote.

That last part is going to be a nightmare.

Related | Florida GOP gets cold feet about rigging House map

One Palm Beach County elections official told NBC News that all of their computer systems will have to be updated, as there’s no space in the voter file for citizenship status. Data has to be shared across agencies, and the systems don’t exist for that yet, so she will need to hire new people … except the bill doesn’t provide any funding.

Also, the rules regarding people proving their citizenship are unclear. Can people email a picture of their birth certificates? Do people have to do this if they’re just updating their registration? How will elections workers know if non-Florida birth certificates are fraudulent or not?

A cartoon by Clay Bennett.

It’s hard to tell if DeSantis wants to suck up to Trump or be Trump. Probably a bit of both.

He tried so hard to do his own little immigration crackdown, only for the federal courts to say that, no, that’s only something that the federal government can do. He also raced to rig election maps at Trump’s behest and was pathetically eager to sign a bill renaming the Palm Beach airport after Trump.

DeSantis also helmed the deal that netted Trump one of the choicest pieces of land in downtown Miami—valued at more than $66 million—for a mere $10 to build his presidential library.

Er, “library.”

Not ruling out another presidential run, DeSantis somehow managed to ignore how patently unlikeable he is. Meanwhile, Floridians have to endure his audition.

This sizzle reel sucks.