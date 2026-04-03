Executing on President Donald Trump’s vision of white male supremacy, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is personally blocking advancement of Black and female military leaders, undoing decades of progress in America’s armed services.

NBC News reported on Thursday that more than a dozen officers slated for promotion across all four branches of the military have been blocked by Hegseth. An anonymous official told the outlet, “There is not a single service that has been immune to this level of involvement by Hegseth.”

Hegseth is also reportedly suppressing advancement of officials for not being Trump loyalists, valuing support for the unpopular president over sworn duty to the United States.

Similarly, The New York Times reported last week that Hegseth has been pressuring Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll to remove the names of Black and female officers from an internal promotion list. Driscoll reportedly refused and cited their exemplary service records.

In one incident, Hegseth chief of staff Ricky Buria reportedly clashed with Driscoll’s plans to promote Maj. Gen. Antoinette R. Gant, a Black woman. Buria is said to have told Driscoll that Trump wouldn’t want to stand next to a Black female officer at military events.

On Thursday, Hegseth made the unusual decision to fire Gen. Randy George, the Army’s top uniformed officer, even as the U.S. wages war against Iran. Officials told NBC that George recently asked for a meeting with Hegseth to discuss his purge of Black and female officers, but Hegseth has refused the request.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, shown in 2025.

The attack on diversity within the military ranks comes after major advancements under former President Joe Biden.

Biden picked retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as his secretary of defense, making him the first Black person to do so in American history. Biden also selected Gen. Charles Q. Brown to serve as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, becoming only the second Black person to hold the job, and picked Admiral Lisa Franchetti to head the Navy, the first woman to hold the position.

Hegseth was picked by Trump to become secretary of defense because of his years of advocacy against diversity during his time as a Fox News host and commentator. Hegseth has repeatedly railed against purported “woke” ideology in favor of putting straight white men in charge of the government and military.

In 2024, Hegseth infamously said, “We should not have women in combat roles,” adding that it “hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated.”

As secretary of defense, Hegseth has pushed policies that removed references to achievements made by women and non-white people. Trump has put in place executive orders and other directives meant to reverse decades of advances in diversity, not just in the military but across the American government.

The attack on military diversity is especially devastating since the armed services historically played a vital role in advancing America toward racial equality. In 1948, then-President Harry Truman signed Executive Order 9981 which officially abolished racial discrimination within the military. The order sent shockwaves through American society that added fuel to the growing Civil Rights Movement that fundamentally changed the nation.

The Trump administration triggered war in Iran, adding to global destabilization and chaos. But within the military, they are at war with diversity and equality—and unfortunately winning.