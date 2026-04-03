National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett appeared on Fox News to defend President Donald Trump’s anxiety-producing economy, claiming that the previous night at a restaurant, he asked “every” server in the restaurant what they made in tips.

“Last night, I was in a restaurant, and I asked every waiter, ‘How much money did you make now that they're doing their taxes because of the no tax on tips?’” he said. “The lowest answer was $3,000 last year, and the highest was $10,000, which was, they had kids.”

It is fair to wonder what the wine list is like at a place where Hassett eats. Apparently, it’s a place where Trump’s half-baked “no tax on tips” policy actually makes a difference, despite experts saying the policy wouldn’t benefit low-wage tipped workers.

Hassett is also the guy who has spent the past 15 months giving you greatest hits such as “inflation is way down,” the stagnation in the job market is due to the “weather,” and unspecified “machines” will be fixing the economy.

During his latest Fox News appearance, when asked about skyrocketing gas prices due to Trump’s war in Iran, Hassett kicked the proverbial can a little further down the road.

“Our expectation is that this is going to last just a little bit longer, and then things will get back to normal much faster than you could expect,” Hassett said.

x Hassett: "Our expectation is that this is gonna last just a little bit longer, and then things will get back to normal much faster than you could expect" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-03T13:44:26.673Z

The only people left supporting the Trump administration's disastrous stewardship of the country are the MAGA faithful—very few of whom are likely to be allowed into the kinds of restaurants Hassett conducts his anecdotal, totally believable research.