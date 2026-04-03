Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas was asked by the mouth breathers at Fox Business what the next U.S. attorney general’s agenda should be. His answer made one thing clear: The pretend maverick is now fully in line with the Trump administration—all the way down to covering up the Epstein files.

“We've got to deal with things like antifa,” Roy said. “We wanna see people who are affiliated with these Marxist networks funding antifa, creating all sorts of danger for the American people—we want them held accountable. We want the people who are harassing J6ers held accountable.”

When Roy says “people” are “harassing J6ers,” is he referring to the law enforcement officers who arrested the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021—or someone else? And what does he make of the “J6ers” who, since being pardoned by President Donald Trump, have returned to committing crimes? Roy doesn’t make that clear, either.

What he is clear about, though, is wanting to punish people who had the temerity to investigate the Republican-led effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“We want to know the truth on Arctic Frost,” Roy continued, referring to the codename for the federal investigation into that election-overturn effort. “My records were targeted under Arctic Frost and [former special counsel] Jack Smith. We wanna see heads roll. We wanna see [former CIA Director] John Brennan, who the Judiciary Committee referred to the Department of Justice, held accountable. And [former FBI Director] Jim Comey.”

This past November, Roy had a different interest.

On the House floor, ahead of a vote to release the government’s files on Jeffrey Epstein, Roy said, “Today, a united Republican Party and a bipartisan super majority is going to pass a bill to increase transparency regarding the egregious abuses by Jeffrey Epstein.”

Where’s that interest nowadays? Maybe he just forgot about it.