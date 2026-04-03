As part of his modern messaging campaign, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani dropped a video to promote his free child care pilot program for 2-year-olds—with an assist from rapper Cardi B. Mamdani is teaming up with the Bronx native to launch a jingle contest to promote the application date (June 2), inviting New Yorkers to contribute their ideas.

“Cardi’s going to help you,” Mamdani said in the video.

“No, the mayor is going to help you,” Cardi B jumped in, drawing laughter. “I’m going to judge, and he’s going to give—’cause he’s the one with the funds.”

The latest video reflects Mamdani’s ability to cut through the media’s conservative-friendly framing—and to consistently convey a vision of government that works for ordinary people, not just the wealthy.

Unlike the weirdos in the Republican Party, Mamdani’s ease with people gives his messaging a level of authenticity rarely seen in politicians these days.