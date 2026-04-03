A United States F-15E was shot down in Iran on Friday, according to U.S. officials. Early reports are that at least one of the two service members has been rescued and is receiving medical treatment.

Fox News, typically reliant on scripted monologues written in demon blood, went into overdrive trying to soften the blow of President Donald Trump’s costly Middle Eastern war.

“For 50 years presidents have talked about doing this, and he's the first one to do it and face the scrutiny of instant gratification,” former Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley said. “But he understood that it was going to take risk and it was going to take some short-term hardships for a longer-term gain for our country—for my three boys' future, certainly. So I think this just shows that freedom is not free and things have to be fought for and earned, and we have the best and the brightest in this country that are prepared.”

If that jingoism didn’t make your brain melt, Fox contributor Emily Compagno gave an even more abstract defense.

“I was asked the other day what fills in the gap between facts for me in the situation,” she said “And what fills in the gap is my faith in our commander-in-chief—the duly elected representative of the people—that he has prioritized, given voice back, given grace back, given priority back to the safety and security of our soldiers.”

There is no amount of cheerleading or word-salad that will erase the innocent lives lost and harmed because of Trump’s weak ego.