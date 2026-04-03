A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Bondi's out, Blanche is in—for now

Trump gets his dream attorney general: his former criminal defense lawyer.

Fox News goes into fluff mode after US jet is downed in Iran

Gotta pad the ego of their No. 1 viewer.

The most transparent administration in history strikes again

Trump is laying the groundwork to steal classified documents at the end of his presidency.

Pam Bondi's shoes

That said, this administration is full of clowns.

In Trump's military, white male supremacy reigns

So much for meritocracy.

Trump official tells tall tale about how the economy is great now

“I asked every waiter.” Sure you did, bud.

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